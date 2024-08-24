She Paid To Have Her Laundry Sent Out, And One Of Her Friends Kept Talking About The Ridiculous Expense. Fed Up, She Called Her Friend “Poor” For Thinking So.

When you go away to college, you often meet people who are different from you – and that’s a good thing.

Or at least, it should be.

This young woman got fed up with a new friend telling her that having her laundry sent out was an unnecessary expense.

Check out all of the details about how she lashed out.

AITA for reminding my friend that just because she’s poor, doesn’t mean I am? I’m (20F) enrolled in the laundry program at school. I pay a lump sum, and they do my laundry for me all year. It’s very popular at my university, and they pick it up from my dorm weekly.

Her friend is kinda weird about the idea.

My friend (21F) is weirdly obsessed with this, and constantly comments on it for some reason. She always comes over and sees my bag, and has some random comment to say. She’ll say, “How could anyone pay for that?” To which I always say, “Why would I ever do something I don’t want to, if I can just pay someone else to do it for me?”

She goes on with her unwanted comments.

I’m wondering if she’s like this to everyone, because that would explain why she has few friends. Almost everyone I know uses the laundry program. Her unwanted comments make me like her less.

So she made a nasty remark, and her friend got offended.

She did it again, and was like, “What a waste of money. The laundry program is ridiculously expensive, and no one can afford that.” I simply said that I don’t find it expensive at all, and that she finds it expensive because she’s poor. I’m not, so I’ll continue paying for the program. She’s furious that I called her poor. But she is. It’s just a fact. AITA?

Woof.

Let’s find out what Reddit has to say about this.

This user thinks using the word “poor” is unnecessary.

This one calls her entitled and snotty.

This could have been a better solution.

Here’s a really good point from this user.

Apparently, she is getting a lot of rants!

Anyone who was actually classy and educated wouldn’t say that to a friend’s face.

Just my opinion.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.