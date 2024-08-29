She Saw Her Brother-In-Law At The Doctor’s Office, But She Had To Fill Out Embarrassing Info So She Didn’t Sit Next To Him In The Waiting Room. Now Her Sister Is Upset That She Avoided Him In Public.

Going to doctor’s appointments is an important part of staying healthy, but sometimes it can be for embarrassing reasons.

AITA for not sitting next to my BIL at the doctor? So I (20F) had gone to the doctor for a yearly check up. I knew my sister (29f) and BIL (29M) were going to be there due to them having their own appointment. I had walked into the doctor’s office and saw my BIL sitting by himself so I said hi and asked if my sister had already gone back. He said yes and he was just waiting for her to come out again. I go check in and was told I had to fill out some paperwork and they will call me back in a few minutes and if I don’t finish the paperwork by then I can take it with me and give it to the nurse. I sat down to fill it out when my sister comes back out. She has to stay for a it for observation due to the test she took so they were talking over in the corner where they sat.

She asked me why I was sitting away from them and I told her I was doing paperwork. My BIL being the jokester he is said she thinks I stink so she’s sitting over there. At this point, I had finished the paperwork and hadn’t been called back yet so I go talk to them until I’m called back. I get done with my appointment, I see they are still there when I come out and I say bye and wish them a good day.

I get off work and I get message from my sister saying she still can’t believe I did that to her husband. I ask what do you mean and she starts saying that me not sitting by her husband at the doctors office was rude and disrespectful of me and that it clearly shows what type of relationship I want to have with them.

She stated that if I had of seen my friends I would have sat with them but the fact that I use doing paperwork as an excuse is disgusting of me and we are no longer sisters. I said I had to do the paperwork and I didn’t know I had offended or hurt anyone by not sitting next to you at the office. I told her we were there for different things and I didn’t think it mattered. I also didn’t want him potentially seeing my paperwork due to it being a private matter and she said that he’s my brother and he has the right to know what’s going on with me just like she does. I told her no and left it at that. Now she is bombarding my mother and father with phone calls and messages trying to get them to side with her. They tell her we are both adults and we have to work it out. If we don’t then so be it. She tried to get my dad to say he would sit next them because she asked him if he saw them in public if he would go sit with them and he said he probably wouldn’t due to being there for different reasons. She’s now mad at him to and we just don’t know what to do anymore. Any advice would be appreciated.

