Sister Is Being Pushy About Niece Moving Into His Daughter’s Condo, So When He Didn’t Say Yes Right Away Things Got Ugly

Family favors are common. In fact, if the favor is just a small thing, most people would say yes, right?

However, if it involves living with other family members, of course, you need to ask for proper consent.

In this story though, OP’s sister was not only asking a favor but also being pushy about it.

If you were in his shoes, would you have done the same? Read the full story below and tell us what you think.

AITA For “Not Letting” My Niece Stay With My Daughter? I (50M) have a daughter (19f) who goes to school in the northeast. She lives in a condo my wife (her mom) and I own rent-free during most of the school year, while my son (17M) will be starting college this year in state.

OP’s sister asked him if her daughter could stay with his daughter.

My sister’s kid (18f) accepted an offer a while ago to go to school in the same state and area as my daughter. They live in the South, so it’s a bit of a change. My sister asked me a couple days ago, if I’d be ok with the possibility of her daughter moving in with my daughter at the condo.

OP said he’d ask his daughter first.

I don’t live there, so I said I’d get back to her. Then she started with the “whys” and wanting to know more. I told her I just wanted to ask the person who actually lives there how she’d feel about it.

Apparently, his sister was expecting that he’d say right away.

And she started pulling the “Well, you own it” statements, which made me believe that she was hoping for an immediate yes. I expressed that, and that turned into a dispute/back and forth over the issue. We didn’t go on for too long, and we seemed to leave things a bit rocky. So I’m posting here, to see if I’m the jerk.

Uh oh! Looks like some family feud over here. Let’s see what Reddit users have to say about this.

This user affirms that OP did the right thing.

This one shares she would say no either.

Spot on!

Her daughter, her problem.

Finally, this user says OP is just being a reasonable parent.

If you’re going to be pushy about it, you might as well find another option, hun.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.