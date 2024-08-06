Snowmobiling Hunters Refused To Stop Riding Through A Man’s Private Property, So He Sets A Stinky Trap To Make Them Stop

Many people don’t take kindly to strangers, especially ones who invade their property with noisy machinery.

In this story, entitled hunters on snowmobiles turned a once peaceful farmland into a battleground.

When the trespassers ignored this no-nonsense dad’s warnings, they quickly found themselves in a stinky situation.

Read on to find out what happens next!

Revenge on Trespassing Hunters My parents purchased six acres of farmland back in the early 70s. They had built a house at the front of the lot and had started to plan construction of a small barn further back when fall came. One day, my mother comes running into the house yelling about a bunch of crazy people riding snowmobiles and carrying guns through the back yard, right up next to the house near where a toddler (me) was playing.

Dad promptly tries to put a stop to this.

Dad comes out. The hunters insist that they’ve “always come this way” and what’s the big deal. Dad explains that this is no longer fallow farmland (duh) and that they need to find a different route. They say “No way, see you tomorrow,”, and drive off. This repeats for several days.

The hunters have made a grave error.

My dad, who does not suffer fools lightly, proceeds to dig out a deep, narrow trench across a good part of the edge of the property with the backhoe. He then hauls every bit of the summer-ripened manure pile from his four dogs from the foot of the property to fill the trench. Dead leaves and a decent dusting of snow camouflage the hazard.

Like a moth to a flame, the hunters fall into his trap.

The next morning, the snowmobilers come roaring over the property line and slam headfirst into the trench, leaving their snowmobiles vertical, well and truly stuck. Plus, of course, everyone and everything is covered in rotting dog poo. My dad stood by watching, coffee and his own trusty rifle in hand, while filthy, smelly snowmobiles we’re winched out of the trench by filthy, smelly snowmobilers. Unsurprisingly, the hunters did find a different way to their hunting grounds after that.

Dad: 1, Trespassers: 0.

