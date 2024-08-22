Bus Passengers Insisted On Talking Over Them, So They Treated Them To Some Loud Singing As A Reward

If, like me, you are the kind of person who doesn’t like to hear other folks sing in certain settings…like when it’s uncalled for in public?

If so, this story from Reddit will SPEAK TO YOUR SOUL.

Read on to get all the details about how this person got some petty revenge on annoying bus passengers.

Refuse to switch seats, I’ll treat you to my melodious voice. “I was going home by bus (I should have taken the train…) one evening and had the misfortune of finding a seat between two people. The way this bus was; one row has 2 seats, aisle and the other row had 3 seats. I sat in the row between two people and they recognized each other and started catching up. They went to uni together and hadn’t seen each other and all.

They were stuck in the middle…

This was going to be at least a 45 minute’s drive given the several stops and traffic. It was uncomfortable for me as they were talking across me and I just needed some quiet (I know, this is public transport and all). So I asked them if they’d like to switch seats and they both refused!!!

Time to put on a show!

I put on my earphones and tried to shut them out but I couldn’t given that one party had stale breath. I was listening to a song and I decided to sing out loud. Loud enough they couldn’t get to hear each other. They stopped talking and I keep quiet. They started talking and I started singing again. Anytime they’d talk I’d sing. It went on for a few minutes and then they stopped talking altogether and I had a smoother ride home. I didn’t care if I someone would record me. I was just too irritated.”

I’m not gonna lie, this is pretty darn impressive!

Way to use the ol’ noggin.

