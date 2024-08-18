A Tourist Parked A Vehicle On His Land Without Permission, So He Blocked Them In With A Dump Truck. But When They Got The Police Involved They Told Them It’s His Land And He Can Do What He Wants.

Here’s a rule to live by: if you’re out in the country, never assume anything.

And that includes assuming that people don’t own every piece of land…

You’ll get into big trouble!

Consider this story from Reddit a cautionary tale…

Don’t Park on His Land. “This wasn’t me, but a family friend. Basically, I live in a small town with a single family that owns almost everything. They aren’t rich or spoiled, they’re just MASSIVE. Anyway, they have a lot of land scattered around. Tourism is the basis of our income, so lots of people come to camp, hike, or on an RV tour. We have campsites everywhere for them, all paid.

However, not everyone is smart enough to realize this apparently, and some people park on private property, on the sides of roads. It gets old really quick. Cut to an RV parked on one of those pieces of land I mentioned. Tiny enclosed forest, one drive way in. Unfortunately for Mr and Mrs RV, this bit is owned by the construction company section of said family.

This guy grabbed a full dump truck filled with dirt, and blockaded the road in, trapping these people. The police were called, but it was his land… he can leave what he wants where he wants. They eventually got out when the owner agreed to let a plough truck in. To this day, I still think he should’ve added some class and left a shovel in the pile.”

