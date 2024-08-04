Target Customer Questions New Policy Of ID’ing People When They Purchase Non-Alcoholic Beverages. – ‘They want you to be 21-plus to buy it.’

I haven’t encountered this yet when I’ve shopped at Target, but apparently, it’s a real thing.

A TikTokker named Madison posted a video and talked to viewers about what she sees as a strange new policy at Target stores: customers will be asked for ID when they buy non-alcoholic beverages such as 0% beer like O’Doul’s and seltzers that don’t contain any booze.

Madison said, “On one hand, customers don’t want to wait to get carded and they think that people of every age should be able to buy these beverages. But it seems like Target is saying that if your beverages are a replacement for an alcoholic drink or it’s marketed towards partying, they want you to be 21-plus to buy it.”

She added, “I think it’s great that Target is bringing in more non-alcoholic beverages and that they’re carving out space in all of their stores to sell these products to consumers. But I do think it’s a little tricky to draw a line in the sand and say that to buy certain non-alcoholic products you need to be 21 or older.”

Madison said, “To be clear, I don’t think anyone should be carded to buy Liquid Death but I do think it’s a little odd where this line in the sand is getting drawn.”

She added, “Overall I want more people to have non-alcoholic options so if this is the price we have to pay then I’m okay with it.”

