HOA Cut The Internet Wire To A House In A Gated Community Because They Didn’t Like The Way It Looks, And Now Even The Internet Company Thinks They Crossed A Line

Sometimes HOAs do things that seem really crazy, and today’s story is definitely an example.

This resident was shocked and outraged to learn the HOA cut the internet to their home, and they weren’t alone.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

HOA Illegally cut our internet wire. For context I live in a house in a gated community. With many houses next to each other. Basically our spectrum wire that runs from the outside to the box (which is a bit of ways) they cut. I’m not sure if they knew it was an internet wire or what but they cut it. Apparently it was an “eye sore” how it was exposed a tiny bit to the box. Which makes no sense cause there’s other wires there also. Not to mention it’s been there for YEARS.

It turns out that they did more than cut the wire.

So, we called spectrum and they sent out a guy today to check it out. Here’s the kicker. Not only did they have someone cut the long expensive wire, but they also stole it.

The repairs are going to take much longer now.

The spectrum guy was like “WTF? They can’t do that. They can’t destroy our property.” He also said he could have reconnected it even cut if they didn’t steal it. It’s not even our cable/internet – it’s spectrums. So, now we have to wait till Monday so they can bring in a few guys to put a new wire and the labor to get it from our house to the box. Spectrum is going to charge the HOA the bill.

Her dad was home when the wire was cut.

It just doesn’t make sense to me. We had no idea they were even doing that to our property. No notifications or anything. They just came and did it. I was at work. Only reason we knew was cause my dad heard someone on the roof and the wire is cut. And the guy said he was part of the HOA.

They would’ve handled things differently.

Isn’t that illegal? Beyond destroying and stealing spectrum property they can’t come to our property without notifying us and destroy something. If I was home I would have 100% said WTF are you doing? Get down. If I saw someone on my roof.

They doesn’t see Spectrum as the problem.

Spectrum said they will increase our internet speeds and give us a faster and stronger cable when they come install it on Monday. For the inconvenience of waiting 2 more days. But my war is with the HOA right now because WTF?

I’d double check with the HOA to make sure they were really the ones responsible for cutting the wire.

That definitely sounds illegal.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks OP needs to file a complaint.

This worker points out that the HOA committed a felony.

Another reader thinks she should call the police.

This person points out the irony that the cable company is the hero of the story.

Here’s some advice for her dad…

This reader thinks it’s time to vote.

Cutting a utility wire because you don’t like the way it looks is unreasonable.

This HOA is extra out of control.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.