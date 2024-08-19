Their Downstairs Neighbors Slam Doors All The Time, So They Plan To Let A Smoke Alarm Chirp In Their Place Until Their Lease Is Up

Ever heard the expression, don’t throw stones if you live in a glass house?

It often applies to apartment living.

If you tick your downstairs neighbor off, you’re basically encouraging them to make your life a nightmare.

Read this story to see how that happened here.

Heads up: it’s really noisy.

Inconsiderate Neighbors Can Enjoy the Chirping! My fianceé and I are moving out of our old apartment, in part because of our awful downstairs neighbors. They often scream at their kids and each other, but their specialty is slamming doors.

They are intolerable in other ways, too.

However, when we drop something on the floor or make other standard apartment life noises, they bang on their ceiling. Then about two months ago, our smoke alarm started chirping because the battery was running out.

Their neighbor is about to learn that two can play that game.

But we kept the old battery and plan to reinstall it. This way, they can enjoy the chirping all day and night until our lease runs out.

Here’s what folks are saying.

Tell me you’ve had a terrible apartment neighbor without telling me…

They’d have to listen to it, too, or keep putting it back when they go to work and then taking it out when they get home.

I wonder why he didn’t mention if he tried this.

Spoken like a bad apartment veteran.

I don’t understand how people can tolerate incessant noise. I can’t even stand a ticking clock.

Sounds like a plan.

If you can stand it.

