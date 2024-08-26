Their Employer Stopped Letting Them Carry Over Time Off, So A Lot Of The Staff Took A Holiday And Threw A Party To Celebrate

There are many ways a corporation can hurt themselves when trying to tighten the purse strings.

Can’t carry over time to the next year? Ok, that works. Some bean counter at my job figured out that rolling over 45 days of time off was a liability to the company. So they decided that there would be no carryover from one year to the next. A key person I worked with had enough vacation days to cover them to Jan 1, and the next years vacation and holidays covered the first two months of the following year.

So they were done. I wished them well and they were gone. This was all told to me in strict confidence. But this person were not as good as I am in keeping secrets. There were suddenly a number of key people, also with 6 weeks vacation and large vacation bank, that were gone.

HR could not say no to the close out vacations since they had decreed the rollover freeze.

But the department decreed “You must return to work to be able to collect the vacation in the next year.” Turns out most of the people got jobs in very cool companies, they all scheduled a vacation day so they could “come back to work for a day”. They came back en masse. It was mostly a party day with an all day food fest. Co-workers scheduled them all into meetings, so they had things to do on the day.

