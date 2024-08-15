Their Neighbor Wouldn’t Admit She Damaged Their Car, But Installing A Camera Helped Everyone In The Neighborhood Get Revenge

The camera doesn’t lie…

Neighbour moves after I install a camera. “I live in a semi-detached house and share a driveway. When I first moved in an older British couple lived next door, I got along with them great, then the wife passed and the husband moved to an apartment and sold the house to someone I will call Cici. Initially there were no issues with Cici, but sometimes she did things that annoyed me. However for the most part I was able to ignore her and her extended family. On one occasion I found the roof of my spouse’s car dented after it was left on the street, on another occasion I found damage to my spouse’s car and the easiest explanation was if someone backed out of Cici’s driveway without looking. I didn’t have any firm evidence, just circumstantial evidence.

So I installed a camera (no audio, just video) on my garage that looked out over the shared driveway and the street. I then went and told all of my neighbours about the damage to the car and the new camera. Nobody verbalized any concerns and nobody admitted to the damage. By the end of the next week Cici listed her house for sale and it closed quite quickly and I had a new neighbour. Now Cici was a realtor and should have known the law about vacating her old house, but she was still making trips with her stuff long after the new owner showed up. Cici ended up suing the new owner because she had left stuff behind that she was trying to recover. On one morning as I was leaving for work I saw the legal papers on the windshield of the new owner’s car. So I made a point of asking about them. This is when I learned about all of the drama and the ongoing issues. The new owner indicated that they were going to have to document everything to defend themselves in court.

This is where the petty revenge came in, I asked if the new neighbour wanted video footage. I provided footage of multiple loads of furniture being moved past the deadline, I provided footage of Cici’s sister sneaking across my property to try and serve the new neighbour and then illegally leaving the paperwork on the car. I also provided footage of Cici driving by at random times. With the footage that I provided the case was awarded to my new neighbour that had to counter sue Cici.”

You can’t argue with hard evidence!

This woman sounds extra special – and not in a good way.

