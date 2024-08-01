Their Neighbors Dumped A Bunch Of Junk In Their Rented Dumpster, So They Returned It All Under The Cover Of Darkness

Renovations are usually full of stress and drama and this one was no exception, thanks to some illegal dumping that added to their worries.

Fortunately, the victims quickly found a simple solution that also outed the perpetrators.

Neighbors get their trash back I live in a pretty large gated community and my house is currently going under some renovations. As with any renovations, you get junk that needs to be thrown out, so my parents decided to get one of those big containers that can be taken off and put onto the back of a truck.

We got the container pretty late into the evening after the construction people had left and therefore it was empty for the night.

Then they faced a nasty setback.

The next morning however, we woke up to the container being 1/3 full of random **** and a big queen sized bed that looked about 30 yours old. So, of course my parents were ****** beyond belief that someone would just dump their trash into our container after WE paid for it. They were thinking: Great! Now we don’t even get to use the whole thing. But I saw something sticking out of one of the trash bags. Lo and behold it was a letter… With the perpetrator’s address.

Operation Karma was about to begin.

That night, me, my brother and my father decided to return to these people all the trash that they so graciously left in OUR container. But since they were inconsiderate enough to dump it in our container, we decided to dump it all over their driveway. We put their junk in front of their cars so they could not be able to leave without cleaning up.

