Their Neighbor’s Guest Parked In Their Parking Spot Without Asking, So When They Asked Them To Move The Neighbors Got Nasty

Don’t you hate it when unauthorized people park in your parking spot without asking any permission?

What’s worse is that when you ask them to leave, they will get mad and act out. Like, seriously?

In this story, OP asked the neighbor’s visitor to move their car from their parking spot, and while they complied, they were being rude and disrespectful.

Read the story below and let’s be annoyed together!

AITA for asking my neighbors to not park in my second assigned parking space that I rarely use? I live in a townhouse, and we have two assigned spots. My family mostly uses one car, and because of the pandemic, we rarely have visitors (my spouse is high risk), so we don’t use the second spot much. I have asked my neighbors to not use my spot in the past, because it makes loading my disabled son into the car easier and safer.

The neighbor’s guest parked in OP’s spot.

Last night, they had a party and let someone park in our spot (there is guest parking on the side of the building). It was a loud party, so I was a bit irritated. But, I didn’t say or do anything until around noon today, when the other cars were gone except for the car in my second spot.

They have more than enough parking spaces.

They moved the car, but then put on loud music and pounded on the walls loudly for a few hours. I shrugged it off, but wondered if I’m the jerk for not sharing. They have three spots assigned to them, but have a non-running car in one of them.

This particular neighbor is rude and unfriendly.

I figure if space is such an issue that they should get rid of that junk car, instead of crossing a boundary I set. Not to mention, I pay for the assigned space in my rent, regardless if I use it. In the past, when other neighbors have asked, I let them use it for short periods of time, but these particular neighbors have been hostile since we moved in.

Let’s see how other users react to this story.

This user suggests involving the cops.

Here’s another suggestion.

Excellent point from this user.

This user shares what they do with their parking spaces.

Finally, here’s another way to get back to them.

They can behave rudely all they like, but they’re still in the wrong!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.