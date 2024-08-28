Their Rude New Neighbor Wanted Their Support After A Tangle With The Police, But They Showed Her The Same Indifference She Showed Them

Being kind to your neighbors can come a long way. And being rude to them may get you in trouble.

This woman narrates how their new neighbor who just moved in was being a jerk toward her boyfriend.

So when this new neighbor was in a pickle with some police officers, instead of helping her out, this couple simply showed her the same courtesy they received from her.

Sent new neighbor to the police station for a few hours We live in an apartment block. And occasionally, there are new people moving in and out.

Her boyfriend greeted the new resident, but she cut him off.

Yesterday, we encountered a new resident, a short red-haired lady who, through dwarfism and food, manages to be about as wide as she is tall. My boyfriend greeted her with a simple, “Hello.” He also tried to say, “Welcome,” but she cut him off with, “Shut up, I don’t know you.” Okay, not the sociable type. Neither are we, so let’s not get friendly then!

She and her boyfriend saw their neighbor picking her lock.

Today, when returning from our grocery shopping, we found her trying to pick the lock with what looks like a piece of a paperclip, because you know, that’s going to work. And she’s apparently been at it a while cause before we could open the door with our key, a patrol car stopped and an officer called out to her. We stopped to watch ’cause, well, it was happening.

They told the officer that they didn’t know her.

The officer asked her why she was breaking in, to which she responded she lived here. She turned to us and said that, “They know me.” Boyfriend smiled and said, “I don’t know you.” We entered the building after the officer asked us to confirm, and boyfriend repeated, “We don’t know her.” Can’t wait to have more contact with her.

