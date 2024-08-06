Their Sister Kept Stealing And Hiding All The Cookies In The House, So They Tricked Her Into Thinking She Attracted Mice

What kind of a person steals and hoards cookies?

An EVIL person, that’s who…

And you’re about to read a story from Reddit about a truly EVIL girl who had to be put in her place by her brother.

Read on to get all the details!

Take the cookies and stash them in your bedroom, not on my watch. “When I was around 12 at the family cottage, entire packages of cookies would go missing. I found out that my greedy sister was hoarding them in her bedroom because she always had a cookie in her mouth. Having food in the bedrooms was always a no-no because of mice, but she stashed them in a drawer and there were never any for the rest of us.

It was revenge time.

So I snuck into her room and tore open the bottom of the bag took a couple of bathroom tissues mixed them in with shards of packaging from the bag, crumbled up a couple of cookies and made what looked like a mouse nest. Less than an hour later she is shrieking in her bedroom, the whole family goes to her room “There’s a mouse nest in my dresser drawer.” I point at the opposite corner where no one is looking “mouse!” I yell “it just scurried into the closet” I grab a broom to destroy the non-existent mouse, but it was too sneaky and got away. My sister is terrified of mice and insists that she can’t clean up the mess. “Nuh-uh, don’t look at me I’m not cleaning it up!” I say. “I’ll pay you” my sister says. “$5 or you can do it yourself!” I state holding back laughter.

I’ll take that cash!

She agrees. I tell everyone to clear out, have a couple of cookies finishing the bag. Remove the drawer and run out the door emptying it into the forest. “Oh god it had babies!” I yell, playing it up as best I can. I put the now empty drawer on the lawn and spray it out as best I can… Mice leave a scent and once a nest has been established they will be drawn to that scent and try to nest in the same spot- or maybe they aren’t but that’s what she believed. It also explains why she had 3 more ‘mice nests’ in that drawer that summer.”

Take a look at what folks had to say on Reddit.

No one likes a cookie thief.

