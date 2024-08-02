They Took Their Niece To Get Her Matted Hair Cut When She Was Visiting, But Her Mother Says They Overstepped

I feel sorry for the little girl in this story…

She’s stuck in the middle of her parents being pretty incompetent and an aunt who’s just trying to help her out.

Poor kid!

But the big question is whether her aunt did anything wrong.

Read on to get the whole story!

AITA for getting my niece’s haircut without her parents’ permission? “My niece (8 yrs Jenny) lives 9 hours away from us and is visiting our family for the summer. Her mom (my sister Lexi) and her husband (Jason) are not the best parents and are honestly neglectful. They have 3 other young children ages 6, 4, and 1. The only boy is the 6 year old. My niece Jenny is biracial and Lexi is caucasian and she still doesn’t know how to take care of Jenny’s hair even though it’s been 8 years. Both Lexi and Jason rarely ever comb Jenny’s hair and it’s almost always tangled.

They’re not happy about this situation.

The 4 year old also struggles with the same thing. I could go on and on about all of the things they’re doing wrong but that’s a whole other topic. DCFS has been called on them before due to medical neglect so yeah that’s just the basics. So Lexi brought Jenny to my mother’s house and told my mother that there was some tangling in jenny’s hair and said that she hoped we could get it out. Come to find out the entire midsection of Jenny’s hair was completely matted. We attempted to get it out for days and we got a little bit of it out but to no avail.

This didn’t look good.

We knew that that matting didn’t happen overnight, it had to have taken weeks or even months for it to get like that. We hadn’t seen jenny in over 8 months so we had no idea it was that bad. We told Lexi and Jason that we couldn’t get it out so they suggested we take Jenny to a salon to get the matting out and they offered to pay. So I took Jenny to the salon and showed them the matting and they were giving me dirty looks and immediately asked “how on earth did that happen?”

Don’t blame me!

So I had to explain that she wasn’t my child and that I was only trying to fix the problem so we set up an appointment. the day of the appointment comes and I take her and they start to comb the matting out. Jenny was in extreme pain and was crying. The stylist suggested to cut it all out since jenny would end up losing a lot of hair anyways and it would also save time and money. Jenny wanted it cut and her hair was already thinning, she had a lot of split ends, etc so i said okay.

It seemed like it went okay…

Jenny fell in love with her hair, even though most of it was gone. her hair went from shoulder length to above her ears but it looked a lot better and she was so happy about the matting finally being gone. I showed Lexi Jenny’s hair and Lexi was very angry. She cursed me out and said I should have told her and that she didn’t want her hair cut. So I told her that if she took care of her child’s hair then we wouldn’t be in this predicament in the first place. AITA in this situation?”

This is what folks had to say on Reddit.

One reader shared their thoughts.

Another person said they’re NTA.

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

Well, they didn’t leave her with much of a choice…

That poor kiddo.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.