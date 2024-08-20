Her Family Warned Her About Their Departure Time For A Day Out At A Theme Park, But After Waiting For Her For 90 Minutes They Leave Her Behind

Family vacations can be a wonderful time to bond, but they can also highlight some stark differences in how people manage their time—and their tempers.

This clash of family cultures came to a head on our recent trip when a family had to leave their step-sibling behind at the Airbnb while the rest of the family enjoyed a day at a theme park.

Was it justified, or did they overreact?

Read on for the story!

AITA for leaving a family member in the Airbnb while we enjoy a day at the theme park My mom (Alma 48) and her bf (Jeff 50) have been together for about 4 years. Jeff has 3 kids from a previous marriage (Annie 9, Taylor 13, and Jessica 20). My mom raised us (4 kids now adults 20-30) as a single mother and of course we would argue growing up like normal kids but in the end we always listen and help each other out. Jeff’s kids are the most spoiled people ever. At least how they were raised. He’s been struggling to make ends meet since the divorce and my mom helps him with deliveries so he can pay his bills. His ex-wife doesn’t help out with anything but loves to post online what a terrible father he is even though he’s the only one supporting all the kids.

Sounds like a bad episode of The Brady Bunch.

Jessica is the worst. She’s 20 and refuses to work. She refuses to clean. She doesn’t even do her own laundry. Unfortunately Jeff still does everything for her and doesn’t understand that he needs to put her foot down. She’s also so mean to my mom when she asks her to clean up after herself. But my mom doesn’t take any of that. And she’ll never try to argue. She’ll tell Jeff so he can take care of it because she knows she’s not her mom. Here’s where we might be jerks. We’re all currently at a family trip in another state for the weekend. We had a strict itinerary planned so we can make the most of it. Everyone was reminded a million times that we needed to leave the Airbnb to the theme park that’s an hour away. We planned on leaving all together at 8:30. My mom calls me (I’m staying at a hotel close by) saying they’re running late which was totally fine. I show up around 9:30 and Jessica still has not showered or gotten ready.

Naturally.

My mom told me they tried telling her to get ready a bunch of times but she would just walk around the home and play on her phone. (Her phone only works on wifi because Jeff was tired of her refusing to do work or do anything and kicked her out of the phone plan and his apartment to live with her cheap mom who doesn’t want to pay for her phone bill.) Jessica had been up since 8 and hopped in the shower at 10. We told her she had ten minutes to get ready or we’d leave her. She argued that she had to shower and get ready but we all said we’re leaving without her if she didn’t get out. We decided since she was taking her sweet time, she didn’t need the wifi. We unplugged it and went to the car.

Oh boy.

We waited in the car for another 10 minutes before leaving. We left. The Airbnb has a pool and a tv with no cable so she’ll survive. I’ve never left anyone like this and I do feel a little bad. I know she’ll rant to her mom and she’ll post about this everywhere. Are we the a*****e for leaving her at the Airbnb?

It’s tricky when family dynamics are at play, but there comes a point when you have to set boundaries, even on vacation.

Did they handle the situation correctly, or should they have waited it out? Reddit has opinions.

This person says they should’ve left even earlier.

This person confirms they did nothing wrong.

And this commenter agrees, but also thinks Dad is to blame here.

When you snooze, you lose—even on a family vacation.

She can’t be upset with anyone but herself.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.