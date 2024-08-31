Electric Vehicle Owner Complains About How Atlanta Made Access To Free Charging Stations Impossible After They Repaved The Streets

I don’t follow the car market too closely, but I have noticed that the hype and interest around electric vehicles (EVs) seems to ebb and flow a lot.

And this video might be a good example of why EVs haven’t exactly taken off into the stratosphere.

An EV owner named Lisa posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she isn’t exactly thrilled with how the city of Atlanta, Georgia has handled its EV infrastructure.

Lisa said, “The City of Atlanta has spent all this money putting free chargers around the city. I’m parked right by a free charger, guess what the city of Atlanta did?”

She added, “They repaved the street.”

Lisa showed viewers a freshly paved bike line on the street…that blocks an EV charging station.

She said, “Now nobody has access to these chargers. What the heck?”

Lisa held up the charging cable and showed viewers how far away the blocked station was from her car and said, “Uhhh, it’s not gonna reach.”

That’s an understatement…

Let’s take a look at the video.

Those electric vehicles don’t really seem to be catching on, do they…?

Or at least, they’re not making them an easy option to pick.

