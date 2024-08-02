August 2, 2024 at 10:49 am

Eye Doctor Shares Why His Fellow Optometrists Don’t Get LASIK

by Laura Lynott

A lot of folks want to ditch their glasses in a bid to look more attractive but it isn’t recommended for everyone.

It’s understandable if you’ve had enough of your specs and want a hot, naked face without glasses weighing your nose down!

That said, optometrist Dr Jovi Boparai says LASIK isn’t always a good idea for everyone.

The doctor, who works at Cornea Care responded to a question on why many optometrists even opt out of LASIK.

Dr Boparai said via @mycorneacare: “LASIK surgery can be a great option for some patients. I’ve personally done LASIK on many patients with great outcomes. In my specific case, I haven’t had LASIK because my corneas are too thin.”

Eh, who knew – wow – so this isn’t suitable for everyone!

As usual, the best advice is to get checked by your own eye doctor, to see if you’re suitable!

And if you’re not, well, hadn’t you heard – glasses are sexy!

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Eek. Everyone’s different and needs to check with a doctor.

Aw this poor person!

Winning comment! Lol.

Eye care isn’t one-size fits all.

You have to make the right choice for you!

