Nanny Was Taken Advantage By Her New Family So They Quit On Day 4 Of The Job And Didn’t Give Two Weeks Notice As Payback

Sometimes, you just gotta walk out the door when things at a job get too hectic or overwhelming.

Yes, it’s usually polite to give managers and bosses a two-week notice if you plan to leave…but this situation wasn’t one of those times!

Check out this person’s story and see if you think they did anything wrong.

AITA for quitting my nanny job without giving two weeks? “I started a nanny job and quit shortly after. During my initial interview where I went to meet the family the dad showed up an hour late so I had to play with the kids, which is fine but it was unpaid time that I was essentially working. Also just frustrating that I had to sit around for an hour waiting for the dad to get home from work.

This didn’t go well.

I started working on a Wednesday and it didn’t take long for me to find out I did not enjoy nannying for the family. In the interview I was told I would occasionally have to do minimal house work. That minimal house work meant doing the laundry of both the kids and parents along with all the dishes including dinner from the previous night (after my hours) and breakfast from the morning (before my hours). It also included cleaning up the mom’s lunch and all of her baking that she would do. The mom was a stay at home mom and all her kids M, 3 and F, 1.5 wanted was their mom because she was always in the house.

Enough of this!

By Monday (day 4) I had decided that I needed to quit and I intended to put my two weeks in to allow them time to find a new nanny. I was sick on Tuesday and Wednesday and did not work. When I went in on Thursday there were 9 dirty diapers on the floor throughout the house for me to pick up from the previous two days, the sink was overflowing with dishes and the kids dirty silverware were on the floor. The island was also covered in dirty dishes. The family clearly had not cleaned up at all in the two days I was sick and had left everything for me.

The nerve of these people!

The mom proceeded to criticize the way I cleaned their dishes and folded their laundry, which I understand wanting it done a certain way but the mom just sat around on her phone all day while I did both house chores and watched her kids. She’s a grown woman who should be capable of cleaning her own dishes. The final straw was the diapers everywhere. AITAH for not giving two weeks and quitting on the spot?”

Check out what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This person agreed.

Another Reddit user didn’t hold back.

And another individual shared their thoughts.

She was out the door without warning…

And I don’t blame her!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.