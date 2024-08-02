Safelite Customer Warns Of Issues You Should Know About Before Having Them Fix Your Windshield

A driver has warned of the hassle motorists might go through before getting Safelite to work on a vehicle.

It’s vital for drivers to pay for windshield repairs because those things can literally crack over time with just a pebble hitting them.

And TikToker Heather (@doodler85) knew it was important to have the cover but she has warned others of her own experience.

She said: “If you ever plan on using Safelite to fix your windshield, then just be aware of something that could happen to you because it happened to me.”

She explained she had a large windshield crack, meaning she had to get a whole new front window.

She says she went to Safelite and they did a good job. Well, that’s a relief!

But she isn’t finished there…

She explained she was pricing at home online and while doing that the company emailed her promising “I think, $75 off,” if she booked that day.

Out of three tiers, she chose the second option as it was economical.

She said: “The second tier is windshield replacement and windshield wipers and it’s like $5 cheaper than just the windshield.”

But when the repair guy arrived, he forgot the windshield wipers, she said. And that was part of the deal.

She claimed the guy said he’d give her a discount. She said: “He’s like I will give you a discount for me forgetting the windshield wipers, and I’m thinking it’s going to be a discount for the price of the wipers, which were $64.99, I believe.”

However, she claims instead she wound up being charged $5 more. What now?

After she pursued the issue, she said a manager sent someone to her house!

She said: “He sent somebody to my house with the windshield wipers and the $6 in cash to make up for what I was overcharged.”

Well, that’s good then! The company fixed it. But she’s literally warning others to be careful when they’re buying packages in case something goes wrong.

With everything you buy, just be vigilant in case of errors!

You can find other folks that will do it cheaper.

