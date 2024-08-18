Teacher Caught His Son Giving Test Answers To His Classmates, But His Solution Resulted In His Son Being Bullied At School

Teachers hate cheaters, and it’s not hard to understand why they would after spending so much time trying to teach the material.

This teacher wanted to teach these cheaters a lesson, including his son, but didn’t realize it would lead to bullying and humiliation.

Read the full story below.

AITA? because I tried to teach my son a lesson not to cheat on exams, but now he is being bullied at school for being a “cheat” I am a high school mathematics teacher. My son was in his first year, and had become popular among his classmates. He was doing well in my classes, and so were his classmates.

He discovered something in his son’s phone.

One day, I asked my son to send a message to his mother about something since I couldn’t find my phone. But he was too lazy to do it, and asked me to do it myself. I saw that he had a WhatsApp group called “Exam Answers.” Of course, I had to check it out.

He was upset to find out his son was cheating.

My son was sending the answers to his classmates for my exams. I have a notebook where I write down the answers, and my son discovered it, and was taking photos of them without me realizing it. I was very disappointed, so I decided to teach him a lesson.

So, he thought of a plan to catch them.

I wrote down all the answers incorrectly. If the students really paid a little attention, they would realize that they were terribly wrong. In the next exam, they (actually EVERYONE) used the wrong answers.

His son and his classmates failed the class.

At home, I ended up telling my son that I discovered what he was doing, and I did it to teach him a lesson. Of course, I punished him, and he and his classmates had to take summer classes since I gave them a surprise exam, and they were very behind. That was last year, and now that they are in 2nd year, I am no longer their teacher, but now I am worried.

Now, everyone calls him a cheater.

After that, all his friends stopped talking to him, and they all called him a cheater who made them fail on purpose. Now, also in the hallway, they call him an idiot who must copy in class to pass. They also constantly call the teachers’ attention during exams by saying that my son is cheating, just to annoy him.

His son also became cold towards him.

I know that my son no longer cheats, since after last year’s reprimand, I have been very strict with him regarding his studies. But now, he has a very cold relationship with me. He has never directly blamed me, but I found out all this recently when a colleague told me how worried she was about my son.

He now realizes the effect it had on his son.

I talked to him about this, and he said that “it’s not my problem.” We held a parent meeting to try to solve this, but I still don’t know how to avoid the bullying. I had good intentions, but I think I didn’t measure the repercussions he could have on the school. Any advice?

Let’s find out what other people have to say about this.

