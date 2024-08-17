Teenager Ddin’t Like The Nickname His Mom Gave Him Because Other Kids Made Fun Of Him, So He Chose A Different One That Everybody Likes Except Her. Now They’re In A Fight Because She’s Still Trying To Control What He Goes By.

Teenagers can be touchy about their names…you know it and I know it.

I remember a phenomenon when I was in middle school when tons of kids started changing their names, so I guess it’s been going on for a while.

And it’s still going strong today!

Check out this young man’s story and see if you think he’s doing anything wrong.

AITA for fighting with my mom over my nickname? “My parents gave me (15m) an old fashioned name “Arthur”. It’s my grandpa’s middle name. He doesn’t like it and never ever uses it. But my parents wanted to honor him, mom specifically, and she decided Arthur was perfect because it was “vintage” unlike grandpa’s first name.

This kinda sucks…

I never liked my name. Sometimes I get teased for having a grandpa name. Not as much anymore because old names are being used more for younger kids. But when I was younger it got really bad. My friends helped me come up with a nickname to use instead. It’s Dex. When I meet people I tell them my name is Dex. Teachers call me Dex, my friends and everyone at school calls me Dex, neighbors call me Dex.

My dad calls me Dex. So does grandpa.

Mom isn’t cool with it.

But my mom? She’s really mad that I use Dex all the time now. She argued that Artie would be better as juvenile as that is. I told her that’s not any better than Arthur. Mom said Arthur looks so much better than Dex on documents and at work. I told her she can change her name to Arthur then. Lately it’s been really bad. She heard me and grandpa talk about how I want to change my name and grandpa told me he’d make that my 18th birthday gift, giving me the money to have it changed. I told him that was great because I really wanted to get rid of Arthur. Grandpa told me he felt the same way. He also said Arthur had been his grandfather’s first name. That’s why it was his middle name. He had hoped it would end with him. Mom came at me when we got home from my grandparents house and she told me I was not changing my name to Dex. She said I have a perfectly good name, not something like Dex, which isn’t even a real name. I told her I’d rather have a fake name than Arthur.

Around and around they go…

She told me to go by Michael then. But changing my name in three years is disrespectful and she raised me to be better. She told me my name is fashionable now (like I care) and that I shouldn’t take people named Ryder, Sonny, Brycen and Indigo seriously. I told her not to insult my friends names. She told me not to insult her. Dad had to step in and told mom to stop. Mom said I was fighting with my own mother over a nickname and it shows how disrespectful I am. AITA?”

This mom needs to take a chill pill.

It’s just a name!

