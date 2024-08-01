Customer Claims She Was Pressured Into Buying Moisturizer That Gave Her A Bad Bacterial Infection

If you’re buying skincare products, the chance is you want your skin to look fresh and clean but this woman’s claiming she’s been manipulated into it!

Now skin care is a priority to a lot of Americans. You look good, you feel good, right.

And with pressure like every single day from social media, we all want to try to look our best, even if sometimes it feels impossible.

But the good skincare, well that’s giving us an edge, surely?!

Helen (@helen.h.0) says this was not that; she claimed she bought products from a store and then broke out and got the infection as a result.

And they pressured her into buying it in the first place!

She told her followers: “Long story short, I (had) been pressured to buy these products. It was two small bottles of moisturizer for over 100 bucks.”

And she added that this had never happened to her before.

She said: “I never experienced that in my life even with the worst, the cheapest product that I bought from the drugstore, I never had any bacterial infection on my face.”

She claimed she only bought the product, she claimed, because the server insisted even when she kept saying no. Eek.

She added: “They can only make their money by pushing the sales of their product.”

The TikToker also said she’d refused to buy the product 10 times!

She also claimed she didn’t get any support back from the store. Eek.

Guess stick with the products you know and want, guys!

Watch the full clip here:

