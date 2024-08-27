Two Different People Asked Her If They Could Sit At Her Table While She Ate Lunch In A Crowded Park, But She Rejected Both Of Them. Was She Wrong?

This is a tricky one…

I can understand being nice to strangers and letting them take a load off at the same table as you in a public place.

BUT, I can also understand why people would want to be alone on their lunch break.

Did this person act like a jerk?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not letting anyone share my table at the park? “I work in a large city. When it’s nice out I usually like to eat lunch at a park near my office. It is a decent sized park with an ample amount of tables that anyone can use. On one particular lunch break, it was very nice out and the park was particularly crowded. I had to circle the park for a while before finding a free table. I sat and started to eat my lunch. My lunch spread and my handbag took up the majority of the table.

Uh oh…

A few minutes went by and a woman approached me, asking if she could sit. I said she could take a chair. It turned out I’d misunderstood her and she wanted to share the table. I was taken aback, since of all the lunch breaks I spent sitting by myself in this park, this was the first time I’d ever been asked to share a table. The table, like the majority of tables around the park, was small, only around two feet across.

Sorry, no…

One would see 2-3 friends/coworkers share tabes, but there wasn’t much personal space, and I really didn’t want to share with a stranger. I apologized and said I really preferred to eat alone. She looked dejected and left. Only a few minutes later, a man approached me, asking to share the table. I said sorry, I wanted to eat alone. He proceeded to put his belongings down anyway, saying that him asking was only a courtesy and he couldn’t believe I said actually said no.

This got ugly.

I was mad and I told him that he could do what I did and circle park till a table opened up. He called me a ***** and went off on me saying he’d just needed the table for a minute to fix his belongings. I went silent, wanting this interaction to end. He ended up apologizing to me, and I said sorry as well, just to get him to leave me alone. AITA for not wanting to share my table with strangers? I’d always share a table at like a cafe with only a few tables, or if the tables were large, but in this situation I think I’m entitled to my personal space. This park has approximately 100 tables, one was bound to free up for them. If not, there are more tables a few blocks over.”

Here’s how folks responded on Reddit.

This reader said they acted like an *******.

Another individual disagreed and said they’re NTA.

This person chimed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

This is a stranger-free zone!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.