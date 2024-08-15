August 14, 2024 at 10:19 pm

UPS Worker Damaged And Threw Away Her Package Which Contained One Of Her Original Paintings. Now She Doesn’t Know What To Do.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@crackedrabbits

UPS is at it again…and I don’t mean that in a good way!

A woman took to TikTok to complain about how things went sideways with what should have been a routine delivery from UPS.

And it got pretty ugly…

Source: TikTok

The woman said she mailed a painting she made through UPS and was told after shipping that the painting was damaged and destroyed.

She said, “UPS, why is it OK for something to be damaged and then discarded before I’m told? Oh my god. What is wrong with y’all? That painting took me a year.”

Source: TikTok

The woman continued, “I had to go through numerous tragedies. If anybody can help me with this, please. This painting was really important to me and they just threw it away.”

Wow, that really sucks…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@crackedrabbits

Please help #ups #fyp #drama #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Toxtli

Now let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker has been there…

Source: TikTok

Why is it hard to get a package delivered these days?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter