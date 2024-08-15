UPS Worker Damaged And Threw Away Her Package Which Contained One Of Her Original Paintings. Now She Doesn’t Know What To Do.

UPS is at it again…and I don’t mean that in a good way!

A woman took to TikTok to complain about how things went sideways with what should have been a routine delivery from UPS.

And it got pretty ugly…

The woman said she mailed a painting she made through UPS and was told after shipping that the painting was damaged and destroyed.

She said, “UPS, why is it OK for something to be damaged and then discarded before I’m told? Oh my god. What is wrong with y’all? That painting took me a year.”

The woman continued, “I had to go through numerous tragedies. If anybody can help me with this, please. This painting was really important to me and they just threw it away.”

Wow, that really sucks…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker has been there…

Why is it hard to get a package delivered these days?

