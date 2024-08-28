Wendy’s Customer Shows That An Artificial Intelligence Worker Took Her Order. – ‘Nah fam. I’m not for this.’

It’s coming, folks…

And there’s nothing we can do about it!

I’m talking about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and you’re about to feast your eyes on yet another example of how this technology is creeping into our everyday lives.

A woman named Brittany posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how the robots are taking over her local Wendy’s establishment.

The text overlay on her video says it all: “AI taking over.”

An AI voice in the Wendy’s drive-thru asked Brittany what she wanted to order.

Brittany ordered a Frosty and the AI voice asked her what size she wanted.

She decided on a medium and the AI worker asked her, “Can I get you anything else today?” to which Brittany replied, “No, thank you.”

After a pause, the AI voice said, “Great, please pull up to the next window.”

A caption at the bottom of the drive-thru screen said, “VOICE AI ORDERING SESSION HAS ENDED. If you need to make a change or have questions please let a crew member know at the window.” In the video’s caption, Brittany wrote, “Nah fam. I’m not for this. I had to get back into line so I could record this.”

Here’s the video.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

The robots are taking over everything!

