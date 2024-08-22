Kids Get Hilarious Revenge On Their Dad After He Tries To Cash In On Their Upgrade To First Class

If you’re going on a family vacation, an upgrade on your flight can be the start of a great trip.

That is, if EVERYONE gets an upgrade.

But when this Dad tried to save money by booking the back row for his kids while he and his wife took economy, he was furious when a generous flight attendant upgraded them to first class!

Check it out!

No upgrade for you! So my dad can be a jerk. Case in point, one time he/mom/brother (aged 15)/myself (aged 6) all were on a flight. My dad, being the cheapskate he was, bought himself and mom decent seats on a flight, and the very back seats for my brother and me. This is a jerk move, as my brother is 6’5 and weighs like 240 at this time (he’s always been a giant). The poor thing couldn’t even sit up straight and had to tuck his legs in.

Luckily for them, they were taken pity on by a kindly flight attendant…

It was to be a five hour flight. A very nice flight attendant kept checking up on us. Asked us if we were okay, did we need anything. My brother was very polite and said no, he would manage. The flight attendant kept looking back at us, all worried. She disappears for about five minutes, and comes back with a big smile.

And in a rare moment of generosity from an airline employee, this flight attendant had an upgrade for she and her brother…

She says she can’t stand to see my brother so clearly in pain, and they has a lot of space in first class. She tells us the seats are ours, and to follow her to our free upgrade. We pass our parents on the way to the front, and my dad asks the flight attendant where we’re going. She explains the situation. He asks if he and my mom could sit with us.

But after he left them to rot in the back of the plane, she wasn’t about to let her parents cash in on the upgrade!

In a brief moment of genius, I look at the flight attendant, tell her I don’t know these people. My brother agrees, and they’re left in their inferior seats next to a mom with a crying infant. We got free in flight meals. We both got grounded once we landed. WORTH IT.

Don’t you love it when kids get the last laugh on their parents!

Reddit had their own stories of parents cheaping out on their kids and getting the good seats for themselves!

This user thought the parents behavior went well past the realm of “cheap”!

And this person was glad their quick thinking saved the flight attendant from being caught in the middle of a sticky situation…

Finally, this GOOD parent said that if anything, they would give their kids the better seats and take the bad ones for themselves!

Looks like saving the good seats for yourself only helped get your kids first class!

This is dang hilarious.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.