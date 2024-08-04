His Mom Kicked Him Out Of His Room And Tossed His Stuff To Make Way For His Pregnant Stepsister, So He Moved In With His Dad And Avoided That Side Of The Family

It’s not easy for a child of any age to see their parents splitting, let alone remarrying.

After dealing with a stressful situation, this 16-year-old shared his story about a rift that happened after his mom chose her new family over him.

AITA for not going to my mom’s house and not celebrating her stepdaughter’s baby? I (16m) moved in with my dad 5 months ago. My parents always shared custody of me, they broke up while mom was pregnant with me, but I made the decision to move in with my dad permanently. A few reasons for this: I like dad’s house better, he’s around more and it feels like home with him.

I was kicked out of my bedroom at mom’s because her husband’s daughter moved in with her boyfriend because they were expecting a baby and I got moved into the office on a couch.

Then the boyfriend broke my school laptop because he used the office to work from and his and mom’s stepdaughter’s reaction was that I was a whiney brat for thinking he should replace it. They also tossed out stuff that was in my old room still because mom told me stuff wouldn’t fit in the office with me.

I was expected to help take care of mom’s stepdaughter who is a total stranger to me. My mom’s husband is kind of a jerk, and was worse after his daughter moved in.

My decision to move out was controversial with mom. She was upset and angry at first and then the upset faded and her anger kept. I was asked a million questions and called spoiled when I explained my reasoning, especially at the loss of my room. I was told she would be living there and I was part time there so it made no sense to put them and a baby in the office.

My mom wanted me to go to her house to see her and I have not. It’s been months since I went to her house. Her stepdaughter’s baby was born too. A party was thrown afterward and I didn’t go, even though mom invited me.

She called me after the party and asked where I’d been. I told her I was out with my friends. She told me we had a new baby in the family. I told her the baby isn’t in my family any more than her stepdaughter is.

I told her I missed nothing and I wasn’t going to be a part of that. She told me I am whether I like it or not, and she told me she misses me and wants me over for dinner some nights at least. I told her no.

She told me I should be grateful to have her and one day I’ll regret this. Am I the ***hole?

