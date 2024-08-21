When Two Careless Pedestrians Ignored Parking Etiquette, This Petty Driver Responded With A Slow Walk of Karma

Navigating tight parking lots can test anyone’s patience, especially when entitlement takes center stage.

What starts as a simple parking maneuver quickly turns into a battle of wills, setting the stage for some well-timed petty revenge.

Read on for the full story!

Walk across while I’m parking? Two can play that game So I’m going to the grocery store and the parking lot is a little tight. A lady is pulling out of a spot and I’m parking in a different spot but she can’t navigate.

Then something annoying happened.

Once she backs up enough for me to be able to back into my spot, these two privileged chicks just walk right in front of the car as I’m backing up, causing me to jam on the brakes. I’m ticked, but finished parking and they’re sitting in the car cackling and then they put their car in reverse. Cue petty revenge.

The driver decides to take a scenic stroll to get back at them.

I get out and they start to back up and I walk directly behind the car along the passenger side around the front, making a long-term towards the other side of the building leisurely taking my time. Just a little waste of their time because they felt so privileged to just walk in the parking lot when a car is backing up. It feels good to be petty.

This petty revenge may not have solved anything, but hey, it felt good.

Having the right of way isn’t just a matter of pride – it’s about safety too.

Pedestrians have responsibilities too.

It’s clear some people missed the safety memo.

It’s essential to be aware of your surroundings.

Sometimes taking the scenic route is a perfect way to slow someone else’s rush.

They’ve got the right of way all wrong.

