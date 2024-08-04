Worker Put His Restaurant On Blast Because Of The Way Managers Divide Up Tip Money

I’ve heard some horror stories about how tips are divided up from friends who work at restaurants…and, judging by this video, it sounds like it’s a pretty common occurrence for workers to be frustrated with this whole business.

The man who posted the video started by saying, “I think this is gonna become a bigger thing, so I’m gonna get you on the ground floor of all this drama that has been unfolding.”

He was bring trained for a restaurant job and when he asked what the tipping policy was, he was surprised…

First, he explained, “There’s tipping out and a lot of places do tip pooling, which is like everybody just puts all their tips into a big pool and then management disperses the tips amongst the servers, and the bartenders, and the barbacks and the bussers.”

When he asked about this particular place of business, he said that the manager told him, “We lump tips in with the sales, and that all counts as net sales.”

He added, “And then they disperse six percent of that total to everybody.”

He asked the manager, “What happens if all the tips added up is greater than 6% of net sales?”

But the manager never gave him a straight answer…

The man told viewers, “I don’t see any way that this is anything but this restaurant just taking tips,” he said.

But he added that he’s going to wait to get his first paycheck to see what’s really going on.

He explained, “I’m gonna wait until I get that, then I’m gonna start asking some questions.”

Hmmm…

Check out his video.

Show me the money!

Please!

