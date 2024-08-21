YouTube Scientist Creates A Prototype Of The Stillsuit From Dune So He Can Collect And Drink His Own Sweat

With many parts of the world getting hotter, and a growing number of people living in areas where water is scarce, finding ways to conserve and reuse water is important.

When it comes to getting the most out of water, the people of the fictional planet of Arrakis from the Sci-Fi “Dune” series really set the standard.

These people wore suits known as “stillsuits” that collected all the fluid from the wearer, purifies it, and then makes it available to the person to drink again.

This technology, of course, is quite advanced and only available in the fictional universe.

The YouTube channel “The Hacksmith,” however is trying to turn the stillsuit into a reality, and they are having some success.

They took a Tyvek suit, and installed a thermoelectric cooler into it. This cooling device works by running an electrical charge through metal, which attracts the moisture that is trapped in the air.

The process works similar to a dehumidifier.

In the prototype suit, the moisture then condenses down and drops through a filter and into a bladder that will hold it until the person wearing it is ready to drink it.

The water is easily accessed via a straw that goes up to the person’s mouth.

The YouTuber also put a simple Dune stillsuit costume over the prototype to give it a better look.

At this point, it is only collecting sweat (or any liquids that are placed into the suit).

When asked how it tastes, Hobson replied:

“Warm! Just like water.”

While this prototype stillsuit isn’t nearly as fast or advanced as what is seen in the Dune books or movies, it is still a fun example of what is possible.

You can watch the full video that shows how it was made and how effective it is here:

Someday we may all be drinking our own sweat and urine.

Doesn’t the future sound grand?

