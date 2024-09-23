A Coworker Tried To “Help” Her Avoid An Uncomfortable Situation By Being Flirtatious, But When She Says She’s Not Into Him It Prompts Others In The Office To Say She Was Leading Him On

In romance it’s easy to get your signals crossed.

Usually it’s just briefly awkward and then you move on. But not if there is a love triangle in the office.

See the woman in this story realize how difficult it is.

AITA for “leading” my coworker on As I was talking with my ex, my coworker came up to me and tried to like wrap his arm around my waist and pull me into him. It made me uncomfortable so I stepped away from him and asked him what he was doing.

Then things got even weirder.

He told me that I looked like I was uncomfortable talking to that guy, so he came up to me to try and “help me out.” I told him I wasn’t uncomfortable with “that guy.” I didn’t want to make a big deal out of it. Later during our break, he said he thought it would be fine to touch me like that because “We’re both interested in each other.” He got this impression because he thinks we’ve been flirting for weeks.

I corrected him. Yesterday I got some texts from him and another coworker that said I was leading him on, that I was a jerk for doing that to him. They also said I should have told him I was considering getting back together with my old boyfriend. AITA?

