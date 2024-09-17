Coworker Wouldn’t Stop Bullying Them With Pranks, So They Found An Opportunity To Trap Them In A Porta Potty Six Feet In The Air

Folks, this story is an instant classic.

I don’t want to give too much away, but it involves a jokester at work who finally got what was coming to him in a most spectacular manner.

Are you ready…dig in now!

And prepare to laugh!

The end of The Prankster. “When I was a young electrical apprentice, I had a foreman who was constantly pulling practical jokes. There is a fine line when pulling a practical joke and it being borderline harassment. We will call my foreman Bob. Bob was always pulling one stunt or another on folks, and especially those folks he didn’t like or didn’t respect. One day I became the butt of his snide remarks and it escalated to one afternoon at lunch time, I grabbed my lunchbox and the handle snapped off.

Bob was gonna get his…

Bob had loaded 50lbs of nuts and bolts inside and to add insult to injury had thrown my lunch away. I decided right then and there I was going to fix him. Three weeks later we received a new Toyota Propane fueled Forklift. I was working in a material supply yard for a construction site. In addition the area our yard was in, had just been paved. The forklift ghosted through the yard like a stealth bomber. It was actually quite dangerous as it was too silent.

A ha!

Then the planets aligned. Bob had become predictable in his habits. At 12:32 every day he would run out of the office and use the Porta Potty that set on top of a wooden pallet. There was no one else in the lay down yard as the rest of the workers and apprentices were delivering parts to the job. I grabbed the keys to the forklift and ghosted over to the porta potty.

Yes!

I silently slid the forks into the pallet until the guard on the forklift was against the door to the porta potty and then yoinked the whole thing six feet in the air. I put the forklift in neutral. Pulled the parking brake, and turned it off. I then slipped away to deliver an entire load of 2″ EMT to the second floor crew. Bob hung in the air in that sweltering porta potty for a good two hours before anyone figured out where he was or why the commode shack was jacked up six feet in the air.

Lesson learned!

To the best of my knowledge Bob never pulled a practical joke on anyone or was mean and cruel to anyone again. He learned his lesson. The week Bob retired, I made my confession of who parked him in the air, and we parted on good terms.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This person chimed in.

Another reader had a lot to say.

And this individual had a bright idea…

This might be the greatest revenge story of all time!

And that’s saying something.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.