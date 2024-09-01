A Doctor Warned Viewers About The Cancer Risk From Getting Tattoos. – ‘About a 21 percent increase in patients that had tattoos leading to lymphoma .’

I can’t say I’ve ever heard this one before…not even as a conspiracy theory.

A doctor took to TikTok to warn viewers about the possibility of getting cancer from being tattooed.

The doctor cited a study from Sweden and said, “Things they don’t tell you, part 189. A new study was done revealing tattoos have an increased risk of blood cancers. Tattoo ink has known carcinogens that cause cancer.”

She continued, “It’s absorbed through the body systemically because tattoos are on the skin and they travel to lymph nodes in the body and kinda procreate, increase their amount of cells while they are in the lymph nodes.”

The doctor continued, “This was found from an observational study of a Swedish cohort, done in Lund University. The study was done and found about a 21 percent increase in patients that had tattoos leading to lymphoma about two years after obtaining the tattoos.”

She added, “This is essentially not a correlational study to kinda say if somebody has a tattoo, they are more at risk, but this is a study to kinda say that is it possible it just needs to be studied more.”

That’s something to keep an eye on…

