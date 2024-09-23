A Man Broke a Cup At A Versace Store And It Cost Him $500. – ‘I hope I can salvage it.’

September 23, 2024 at 11:47 am

I learned something new today!

Versace sells…cups.

I’m not sure why, but it’s true!

And a TikTok user now knows that fact all too well…

The text overlay on the man’s video reads, “I accidentally BROKE a $500 Versace Cup and I had to pay for it.”

A worker at the store wrapped the broken cup and put it into a box for him to keep and the man shooting the video said, “I hope I can salvage it.”

The employee said, “I think you can!”

Oh, boy…

Take a look at the video.

@streetwearlatte

Oh No!!! I just lost $500 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ @Versace #versace #luxury

♬ Funny Song – Funny Song Studio & Sounds Reel

And this is what folks had to say.

One viewer chimed in.

Another person offered some advice.

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

I don’t think I’ll be going to any Versace stores anytime soon…

