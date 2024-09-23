A Man Broke a Cup At A Versace Store And It Cost Him $500. – ‘I hope I can salvage it.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I learned something new today!
Versace sells…cups.
I’m not sure why, but it’s true!
And a TikTok user now knows that fact all too well…
The text overlay on the man’s video reads, “I accidentally BROKE a $500 Versace Cup and I had to pay for it.”
A worker at the store wrapped the broken cup and put it into a box for him to keep and the man shooting the video said, “I hope I can salvage it.”
The employee said, “I think you can!”
Oh, boy…
Take a look at the video.
And this is what folks had to say.
One viewer chimed in.
Another person offered some advice.
And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.
I don’t think I’ll be going to any Versace stores anytime soon…
