Restaurant Wouldn’t Give Them A Refund Unless They Returned The Food, So They Did Several Days Later When It Was Putrid

This story will affect you one of two ways:

You’ll think it’s totally disgusting and inappropriate. You’ll think it’s hilarious and you’ll want to buy this person a meal.

Either way, it’s pretty interesting!

Get all the details below and see what you think.

Need me to bring my takeout food back for a refund? Not a problem. “I decided to order dinner from a local restaurant on my way home from work. I have a 45 minute commute to work one way and the restaurant I stopped is on the way home but it’s still 35 minutes to my home. I’m a vegetarian and I’m very careful when ordering takeout food to make sure there’s no meat in it.

NO BACON.

I ordered a dish that has bacon in it as a standard ingredient. I asked the person taking my order over the phone 3 times to make sure there was no bacon which they’ve done for me before with no issue. About an hour later I finally get to enjoy my food. First bite there is bacon. I call the restaurant back to let them know and ask for a refund. They said I need to bring the food back in and a receipt to get a refund because they don’t handle any credit card transactions over the phone.

Come on!

I explained how far away I live and that I had asked 3 times for no bacon and would just like a refund. They are refusing but they’re offering me a free entree next time I come in. I hung up and stewed for a few minutes when this idea popped in my head: they never said I have to bring the food back tonight. So sometime later in the week I’ll stop back on my commute with the food and receipt, but I won’t leave it in the fridge to make it extra nice for them.

I bet they didn’t like that…

Yes, I realize I could have checked my food at the restaurant but they’ve never given me reason to stop and look before. It was also extremely crowded and there was no counter space for me to use.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

And this person chimed in.

Do you think the other customers enjoyed this…?

I’m on the fence on this one.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.