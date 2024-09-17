Shady Boss Screwed Over This Teenage Worker, But They Got Sweet Revenge By Getting The Money They Were Owed Behind His Back

How many shady bosses are out there?

Home Brewed Soda. “When I was 16 years old, my parents felt they could trust me enough to leave town for the summer. They left me some cash to buy groceries and the basics, but they expected me to get a job as well. I didn’t mind hard work and they gave me a car (my mom was in a minor accident and was too afraid to drive so I “inherited” the car happily at the cost of being her personal chauffeur) so it made it much easier to find a job. I decided that I wanted to be a delivery driver because I loved my car and driving. I found a job in our local paper and called them immediately.

They asked if I could start in the morning. Sure thing I thought and went up there at 7 am ready to work. The company sold home soda dispensers and the CO2 and syrup cartridges that it used. My job was simple, deliver whatever the customers ordered and collect their payments. The job was for minimum wage but had the bonus of $3 per delivery to motivate drivers to be quicker and more efficient as well as pay for gas. I had a few minute conversation with the owner and he handed me a stack of 30 orders and had someone help me load my car. I was at the first place by 8am and basically zig-zaged all over town till about 6pm that night. Pretty easy job. After my day or work I went back to the shop to give the owner the cash I collected – about $700. He hands me $30 for gas and says come back in the morning. That $30 was a little less than a full tank (back then at least). The next morning I arrived and get another 30 orders, loaded my car, then asked when I was going to get paid. The owner said he already paid me for the prior day.

I thought he was joking, but asked again just to make sure. He said I made 10 deliveries at $3 each and he paid me $30. I explained what he told me the previous morning and he denied having ever said that. Forget that, I thought. Then he was called out to their warehouse while I waited in his office. While I was waiting I realized something very very important. Through every talk we’ve had I only told him my first name. He never got any information from me whatsoever. In other words there was no record of me at their company.

I walked out to my car, on the way out the owner said he needed me to take another CO2 cartridge to a guy I delivered to yesterday. No problem, I said to him. Smiled and left.

I made the first few deliveries and collected payment. It was enough to cover my previous and current days of work and a little extra. I then continued making the deliveries but told every customer I visited that the company was going out of business and that the company was giving them their last order for free as an apology. Everyone was so nice and felt bad that I was losing my job that they tipped me quite well from the money they were expecting to spend on their order. I never went back to the shop. They never called me for their money because they didn’t know who I was. A few months later they did shut down and I had a much better summer job.”

