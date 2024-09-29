Supervisor Wanted To Know Where An Employee Was At All Times, So He Sent Multiple Emails Everyday Until The Boss Relented

Sometimes supervisors don’t understand the consequences of their requests.

For example, in today’s story, a supervisor tells an employee she wants to know every time the employee leaves the employee’s desk.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Let you know whenever I leave my desk for safety reasons? Many years ago, my supervisor couldn’t find me. I went for a walk for my break. Upon my return she scolded me for not telling her I was leaving.

They asked for clarification via email.

I emailed and said something close to ‘Am I required to tell you every time I leave my desk?’ She said “Absolutely you are, for safety reasons I need to know where you are.”

Eventually the supervisor apologized.

So she got an email every time I walked away to make a copy, get coffee, breaks, lunch, restroom trips, etc., and another email to announce I was back at my desk. For safety reasons. Lasted 2 days before she apologized and rescinded the direction.

I bet the supervisor was annoyed with all of the emails.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader can relate…

Here’s a similar story from another reader…

This person made a sign.

Here’s a comment about safety…

Nobody wants to look at that many emails.

You can take that to the bank.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.