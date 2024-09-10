Young Couple Assumed A Woman Couldn’t Jump A Car, So The Guys In Her Office Made Sure To Educate Them On Female Empowerment

Gender roles and stereotypes have been a big debate in the recent years, and for good reason.

While the world seems to be evolving with and around it, some people still live in their old mindsets!

This young couple assumed a “girl” couldn’t jump a car and got humbled when these office guys proved them wrong!

Check out the full story!

You want to speak to the man of the house? Ok! I work for an old historic house museum. It’s in a neighborhood, but is very clearly not a home with signage etc.

Something unexpected waited for her at the door.

The doorbell rang so I left my office with the expectation that I’d be leading a tour and when I opened the front door, it was a mid-20s couple looking very nervous. They didn’t ask for a tour right off so I lead with, “How can I help you?” The guy responded, very formally, “May I speak to the man of the house?”

She couldn’t fathom the question!

I was gobsmacked. Did he think I was a butler? Did the think this was a residence? I wasn’t even sure how to answer (my coworker suggested too late I should have responded that he’s been dead since 1761) so I just asked what they needed.

They clarified why they asked for a “man”.

They needed a jump, and when I opened the door, they assumed I wouldn’t know how to jump a car, due to my chest getting in the way. The thing was, there was ONE man on site that day. My boss at the time was very smart, very capable, but a bit of a stereotype.

The boss was a different sort of man altogether.

He could tell me everything that Jackie Kennedy ever did but often spoke to me about his ongoing issues with knowing NOTHING about cars and getting taken advantage of at shops. Cue malicious compliance.

She did what they wanted!

I told them I would be thrilled to introduce them to the man of the house, and told them to enter the side door and ask for him for a jump. I waited upstairs and several minutes later heard SHRIEKS of laughter coming from his office.

They had a good fit of laughter that day after wonder woman saved the day!

The only person with cables on site was our ops manager, who was, surprise, female. He sent them next door and she got them fixed up and on their way. Still makes me chuckle.

Who would have known this office would teach them a valuable lesson.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

Some users can be really witty when it comes to gender roles!

This person shares a similar story!

Yes girl! This is how we learn!

This girl was a savage!

This person has an interesting story!

Women all across the world know it can’t be that hard to jump a car!

If only this couple had some faith.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.