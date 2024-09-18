After She Grabbed The Wrong Lunch Container, Her Husband Gave Her An Earful Over Wasted Carrots

It all started with a simple mix-up in lunch containers, but it quickly escalated into a full-blown lecture about wasting food and the sanctity of cooked carrots.

AITAH – Took wrong food container for lunch I (38F) just got a very strong “talking to” from my husband (39 M) that has gone on for way too long for taking the “wrong” container of dinner from the night before for lunch yesterday. He demanded to review what I wrote prior to posting. His response to reading the following is “Your response is, I’m not sorry you should’ve done even more than you already did to ensure I wouldn’t waste carrots that were meant for you. Which will make YTA”. This is so silly and embarrassing that I almost hope no one reads this.

What happened… The night before last, my husband made chicken and dumplings for the family. We are both trying to be better with our food consumption and are intermittent fasting. Our dinner = lunch for the next day. He wants me to be very clear that these are NOT leftovers. Yesterday, getting ready to leave for work and packing my lunch, I sent him a text confirming the smaller container was mine. His reply was “no” and in response I told him “I don’t need that much.”

The container of food he packed for me was way more than I could eat and I knew it would be wasted. His response back “you will need it” and that he was “going to eating something else for lunch.” Rushing, I take the container with less because it seemingly didn’t matter because he had other plans for lunch. I go to work, heat up my food and I don’t finish it all. I don’t particularly like cooked carrots and there were so many so that was what was mostly left behind. I come home yesterday evening and nothing was brought up about the container switch.

THIS is my fault! I forgot to empty my lunch bag yesterday when I came home. This morning when he sees my lunch bag, he opens it and sees my container from the day before. He is highly upset that I didn’t finish it and that there were so many carrots left that he could have eaten. We get into an argument about it. We were in the same room while he was packing them and nothing was said about him packing the lunches a specific way. I always take the lesser full container. This scenario seemed no different than any other scenario.

How I ended up here… He told me that I should take this to Reddit and if I do, that I would “get eaten up.” That this is insane that I don’t understand that he shouldn’t have to waste his time to communicate with me because he cooked and packed the lunch. I should just take it. He shouldn’t have to put more effort in than he already does. We have always struggled with communication and I just feel that it would have been simple enough for him to just say “hey, I packed our lunches a certain way. Yours has more but mine has more carrots in it. I also wanted less bread/dumplings”.

I am very appreciative that he cooked for the family and even offered to help prepare it. I don’t appreciate getting “talked at” like I’m a child that needs a scolding. If he talks about one more goddamn carrot, I’m serving him papers (not really). Am I really the ****le here? If I am, I have to profusely apologize to him.

