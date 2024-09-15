All Of The Students Loathed One Particular Teacher, So One Of Them Decided To Get Revenge Via Mouthwash

Being a teacher can be hard, but being a student with a mean teacher might be even harder. In today’s story, one student gets revenge on a teacher and becomes the class “hero.”

Let’s see how and why the student gets revenge…

Oh, the look on her face… Just after the last ice age, when I was in the 7th grade, I had an English teacher who can only be described as a classic evil school marm. Complete with stern, craggy face and too tight bun atop her head. She was just the most awful person I have ever had the displeasure to meet. The important part of this story is her daily ritual of taking a bottle of the old brown Listerine from her bottom drawer and taking a huge swig. The thing is, she never spit it out. Anyone who remembers the vile hair curling, tongue melting taste of that stuff knows that this is just not possible.

There wasn’t Listerine in the bottle after all…

So, as curious teenage boys will do, I waited for an opportunity to investigate. I’m sure you have guessed what I discovered. You are correct. Whiskey in the bottle. So I formulated my plan for petty revenge in the name of the whole class.

OP switched the teacher’s bottle of whiskey for the bottle of Listerine.

At home, under the sink, I knew there was the same size bottle of “actual” Listerine. This came to class with me in my book bag. I enlisted the help of my good friend “The Class Clown” who easily got himself walked out into the hall for a stern talking to. (happened at least twice a week so no worries for him) While she berates Clown, I take my bottle of nasty and after some careful checking, I swap out her whiskey with the liquid hell and head back to my seat. I had no concern that my classmates would rat me out as Mrs. Ihateallchildren was loved equally by all.

The teacher reached for the bottle of Listerine.

She brings Clown back into the room, carefully guiding him by the ear, and after a moment of glaring at us, proceeds with the morning ritual. Clown had her pretty worked up so she took an extra large swig.

Then, her face twisted and contorted. Her eyes grew so large I thought they might burst from her head.

The teacher can’t even try to find out who was responsible.

Oh the glorious look of sheer panic on her face as she bolted from the room was epic. And the best part? She can’t say a word about it. Not to anyone. There you have it. My one and only petty revenge and how I became the hero to 32 7th graders.

That was a really clever revenge story! I wonder if the teacher hid whiskey in a water bottle or something after that.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Nowadays I think teachers would use a water bottle instead, so the effect wouldn’t be quite the same.

