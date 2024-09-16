September 16, 2024 at 7:46 am

Auto Technician Diagnoses The Source Of Noise From A Customer’s Tires And Finds Another Mechanic’s Tools Inside. – ‘How are you going to call yourself a professional?’

by Michael Levanduski

When working on cars, you never know what you are going to find.

This TikToker was trying to figure out why someone’s tires were making a weird noise, you won’t believe what they found.

The video starts out with the TikToker saying, “I just had a customer get this tire repaired right up the road and they are having major vibration problems out of it.”

He went on to say, “But the thing is, you can hear something inside of this tire.”

As he rolls the tire around on the ground, you can hear something clunking from inside!

After he starts to remove the tire he sees something, saying, “We got this top bead half way off, but you can already see there’s something down in there.”

The camera zooms in on what looks like a pair of snips inside the tire!

He wraps up the video showing what he found and saying, “Well, what they did. They left these **** tools in there. Now how in the **** are you going to call yourself a professional and leave tools like this inside of a tire.”

That is crazy! If the owner had kept driving on it, I bet those tools would have ripped a hole in the tires fast!

You can watch the full video and see exactly what he found.

@stwdirect

♬ original sound – STW Direct ™️

Let’s see if the people in the comments can figure out how it happened.

This person recommends not even telling the customer.

This mechanic says he finds tools in cars all the time.

This person wonders why the TikToker even put the tire on the balancer.

How did they even get in there?

