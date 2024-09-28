Bride’s Best Friend Wants Her Proposal To Happen During Her Wedding, But After Being Told No The Couple Pouts During The Reception

Weddings are very special days, and the entire focus should be on the groom and the bride, of course.

But apparently, some people didn’t get the memo, such as this woman’s friend, who wanted her fiancé to “propose” to her… during her big day.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for refusing to let my best friend’s fiancé propose at my wedding? So, I (30 year old, female) got married last month to the love of my life, and everything went off without a hitch—except for one awkward moment. A week before the wedding, my best friend, “Maya” (29, female), asked if her fiancé “Jake” (28, Male) could propose to her at my reception.

Uh oh. Well, at least they asked.

Apparently, Jake thought it would be “romantic” and was convinced that it would make their moment more special. Now, I love Maya, but the idea of having my wedding overshadowed by their proposal didn’t sit right with me. I politely said no and suggested they have their own special day. Maya seemed a little disappointed, but she said she understood.

They tried to overshadow my wedding, but I said no, no, no.

On the wedding day, I noticed Maya and Jake were acting distant, and it was clear something was off. I later found out that Jake was upset with me for “ruining his plan” and felt like I’d been selfish for not allowing them to share in the love of the day.

This is quite immature of him.

AITA for refusing to let them have their proposal at my wedding, or was I being selfish by not letting them make it a double celebration?

Since they asked, they should be okay with a ‘no’.

Let’s see what Reddit is saying about this.

Someone shares a strong opinion on the matter.

Another reader asks the right questions.

My thoughts exactly.

Another reader chimes in.

A commenter shares some common sense.

Yup!

Awkward, to say the least.

Why have people not learned this lesson?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.