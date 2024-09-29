Buc-ee’s Customer Shows What It’s Like In The World’s Longest Car Wash In Katy, Texas

If you haven’t had the pleasure of visiting a Buc-ee’s travel center yet, you’re missing out.

And now you can add another reason to check the place out: the world’s longest car wash is located at a Buc-ee’s in Katy, Texas, and a TikTokker was nice enough to give viewers an inside look.

The narrator of the video said, “Before you start, you’ll have the chance to select between two different packages. The Works was $16 and the basic car wash $13.”

The narrator added, “You’ll get to see tons of colors and even a Buc-ee’s hologram at the beginning.”

The car wash is 255 feet long and takes about 5 minutes.

And it’s listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as being the longest car wash in the world!

Who’s up for a road trip?!?!

Check out the video.

And this is how TikTokkers responded.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TiKTokker isn’t a fan…

And this TikTok user wasn’t impressed…

Buc-ee’s for the win…again!

