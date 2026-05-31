May 30, 2026 at 10:35 pm

He Just Wanted to Play at 3 AM—But His Owner Quickly Realized It Was a Cry for Help

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with a bat

TikTok/@goldengusgus

Golden Retrievers are known for their funny personalities and their playful demeanor…

But that doesn’t mean that they don’t like to cause mischief from time to time.

A TikTokker posted a video of Gus, her Golden Retriever, and let’s just say that this pooch was up to no good on this particular night.

dog with a bat

TikTok/@goldengusgus

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Your dog has diarrhea in the middle of the night and thinks it’s the perfect time to [expletive] you off even more.”

Gus was on the back porch and he had a wiffle ball bat in his mouth.

It’s safe to say that Gus thought this was a game!

dog with a bat

TikTok/@goldengusgus

The woman tried to get him to come back inside the house…

But Gus was gonna do what he wanted this night!

The video’s caption reads, “But the bat is for emotional support since my belly hurts.”

dog with a bat

TikTok/@goldengusgus

Here’s the video.

@goldengusgus

“but the bat is for emotional support since my belly hurts” 😐 #goldenretriever #stubborndog #baddog

♬ Fire the Cannons (1812 Overture) – Jochen Flach & Peter Ilych Tchaikvsky & Thomas Hewitt Jones

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a skate shop employee who got in trouble with parents for trying to protect their toddler.

Let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.52.07 PM He Just Wanted to Play at 3 AM—But His Owner Quickly Realized It Was a Cry for Help

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.52.24 PM He Just Wanted to Play at 3 AM—But His Owner Quickly Realized It Was a Cry for Help

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.53.03 PM He Just Wanted to Play at 3 AM—But His Owner Quickly Realized It Was a Cry for Help

This pooch doesn’t have the greatest timing…

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

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