He Just Wanted to Play at 3 AM—But His Owner Quickly Realized It Was a Cry for Help

Golden Retrievers are known for their funny personalities and their playful demeanor…

But that doesn’t mean that they don’t like to cause mischief from time to time.

A TikTokker posted a video of Gus, her Golden Retriever, and let’s just say that this pooch was up to no good on this particular night.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Your dog has diarrhea in the middle of the night and thinks it’s the perfect time to [expletive] you off even more.”

Gus was on the back porch and he had a wiffle ball bat in his mouth.

It’s safe to say that Gus thought this was a game!

The woman tried to get him to come back inside the house…

But Gus was gonna do what he wanted this night!

The video’s caption reads, “But the bat is for emotional support since my belly hurts.”

Here’s the video.

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Let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

This pooch doesn’t have the greatest timing…