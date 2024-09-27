Buying Steaks From Businesses Set Up In Parking Lots Is Not A Good Idea And This Guy Explains Why. – ‘It’s showing that these were tenderized with bromelain.’

I can’t say that I’ve ever seen steaks for sale in a parking lot, but you learn something new every day!

A man posted a video on TikTok and warned viewers against shelling out their hard-earned money to businesses that are slingin’ steaks in parking lots.

The video shows a truck with a “Prime House Direct” logo on its side.

The man told viewers, “I’m sure you guys have seen these steak trucks at your local malls or in parking lots advertising cheap steaks. I’m here to tell you that it’s junk and to stay away from them. And to prove to you that it’s junk, I went out and I bought a box of these cheap steaks. Let me show you what we got.”

He showed viewers the thin steaks he bought and said, “If you go online or to your local butcher, grocery store, anywhere, you can find choice ribeye steaks, an actual steak that’s just beef with no other additives, for about the same price. So when you kind of break it down that way, this is not a deal.”

The man added that these steaks include an ingredient list and he said, “It’s showing that these were tenderized with bromelain. And for your ingredients, there is beef, water, rice starch, salt, plum juice concentrate, which probably is there to give a better color.”

He didn’t hold back when he called the steaks “mystery meat.”

The man grilled up some of the steaks he bought and said, “It’s a little bit off. Doesn’t really smell like grilled meat. You can smell the charcoal, but you don’t really smell that kind of grilled beef flavor like I would expect.”

He said the unseasoned steaks were “super bland” and about the seasoned ones, he said, “I can only taste my seasoning, a little bit of the char flavor, but I get no meat, no beef taste at all.”

Hmmm…

Take a look at his video.

@grillinwithdad If you see someone selling steaks in a parking lot, stay away!!! 😂 These people are trying to scam you by selling garbage meat and trying to upsell to super expensive steaks when you show up. And why do these steaks have a pretty lengthy ingredients list?? It should only be beef. And I get it, 20 steaks for $40 sounds very appealing. But when you break this down to $ per pound, it’s the same as your local grocery store. So no, there is zero value here. These people are just trying to take advantage of you by selling you this garbage. #grillinwithdad #steak #beef #meat #themoreyouknow ♬ original sound – Grillin With Dad

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual said this is nothing new.

In other news, some people are buying steaks in parking lots…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!