Chick-fil-A Customer Said Her 6-Year-Old Was Body Shamed And Kicked Out Of The Play Area At One Of The Chain’s Restaurants. – ‘If you have an issue, go to an adult.’

Well, this is a sad story…

And you better believe that the mom who told TikTok viewers about it is pretty fired up!

A mom named Heather got emotional in a video and told viewers about how her 6-year-old daughter was kicked out of a play area at a Chick-fil-A restaurant by an employee who told her that she was too big.

Heather said, “If you have an issue, go to an adult. Do not go to a child. She went and talked to my 6-year-old child like she was an adult, telling her that she was too big.”

The mom told viewers that people in her family are typically on the bigger side and her daughter falls into that category.

But it didn’t stop her from being affected by what happened to her child.

Heather said, “We wonder why all these girls have such issues with their image. This is why. Because now my 6-year-old has a core memory—a core memory that I cannot take back. I cannot change for her, of being told she’s too big at Chick-fil-A.”

She added, “You are an adult. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Check out what she had to say.

Chick-fil-a you handled this so wrong. You should never speak to a 6 year child in that way or tone ever.

Heather posted a follow-up video and said she got in touch with the franchise owner.

She told viewers, “I’m not going after this lady’s job. She just needs to do better.”

Take a look at what else she had to say about this.

Replying to @I'm human please click on the comment to watch the original video. Thank you to everyone that has left encouraging comments and helped in any way.

Heather posted another lengthy update about what happened after she posted her original video.

Take a look…

Replying to @Patrice and that will be the last time i go to @Chick-fil-A . If you have a moment today and want to leave a review for them i would be so grateful. Reading through the reviews seems to show a lack of customer service anyways. I pray that this owner and manager understand thag their actions had consequences and will try to do better in the future

Here’s how TikTokkers responded.

This viewer weighed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

That sounds a bit extreme, don’t you think…?

