Chick-fil-A Customer Said She Found Out Workers Roasted Her Car Because Of What Was On Her Receipt

by Matthew Gilligan

These darn kids today, they just don’t seem to appreciate anything of value…

And this story reinforces the point I just made!

A woman named Samantha took to TikTok to show viewers what happened when she found out how Chick-fil-A workers referred to her car when she went through a drive-thru.

Samantha’s video shows the receipt she received at Chick-fil-A and the description reads, “OLD WHITE CAR.”

Her text overlay reads, “They said I was driving an old white car.”

The “old white car” in question is a vintage 1965 Ford Mustang.

A real beauty!

Here’s the video.

@saltyyssam

this bitch twice my age

♬ 6 INCH LOUBOUTINS TO COURT – KYLE MARISA ROTH

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

One person weighed in.

Another TikTokker asked a question.

And this person shared their thoughts.

I think she gets the last laugh this time…

