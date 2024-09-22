Costco Cashier Wouldn’t Let This Customer Pay For His Wife’s Groceries Because He Wasn’t A Member

The folks at Costco need to slow their roll…and here’s another example for you to ponder…

A TikTokker named Gabe posted a video and talked about what he witnessed at a checkout lane at a Costco store.

He said, “I’m really curious if this is happening to anybody else if you go to Costco.”

Gabe explained, “Normally, you just show your ID and you walk in. Now, they got this new thing where you gotta scan your ID when you walk in.”

And he added, “Weird thing happens at the register though.”

Gabe said that a couple in front of him in the checkout line was told by a cashier that only members can pay at Costco and the husband tried to give the worker a $100 bill.

The cashier wouldn’t take the money and again told the couple that only members were allowed to pay

Gabe wrote in his text overaly, “Is Costco really getting THAT strict?”

Sounds a bit extreme to me…

